This week, I had a question from a listener about whether it’s better to soak nuts before eating. The answer: Ideally, yes, but it’s better to eat un-soaked nuts than not at all, unless you have a sensitivity to them. I don’t like to make it harder for patients to eat healthy foods if they’re in the habit of eating a lot of processed foods. Once they’re eating a good complement of healthy foods, then we can discuss whether it’s a good idea to soak, sprout, or ferment nuts. For some people, that would be a deal breaker because of the extra time and effort!

I also have been frequently asked whether it’s useful to take collagen supplements, and we discuss. For some people it can be very helpful! We distinguish between collagen and general protein supplements. Because collagen is so helpful for joint pain and arthritis, we discuss nutrition to reduce and help arthritis pain.