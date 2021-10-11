Bicycle Talk Episode 266: October 11th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. Still no word from Texas. The bicycle world just got bigger or is it smaller. Dorel announces sale to Pon. Lots of business news today. Early Estimate of Motor Vehicle Traffic Fatalities for the First Quarter of 2021

Think the roads are getting crazier? On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. 2nd week on reduced medication. Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross. CCAP kids bring tears to this old guy’s eyes. The Maintenance Minute: Who is really qualified to work on your bike? Geek Squad? Wait until you hear the latest in E-Bikes What qualifications do you need to be a bicycle mechanic? Content: Dorel sells to Ron Industries. What does this mean to the bike business as we know it. Cannondale featured at Dick’s new speciality stores. Who is Pon Industries? Specialized has a serious recall. Best Buy plugs back into e-mobility. E-Bikes from your electronic store? Ron reflects on the Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross event from last weekend. World cup event in Waterloo WI. Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points. Lots of fall events!