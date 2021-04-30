Radio Naturopath Episode 302: More on J&J Vaccine, CBD for Health, and Natural Help for AsthmaFran Storch and Ron Manizza

This week we talked about how the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 is still very low risk compared to the risk of catching COVID-19. Having said that, if you’re a woman under 50 it’s probably a good idea to take the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, since they have no incidence of unusual blood clots. If you have gotten Johnson and Johnson, let your doctor know immediately if you have any unusual symptoms, especially severe headaches with blurred vision, seizures, loss of consciousness; or any severe unremitting abdominal pain. If this occurs it will likely be in the 2 weeks following vaccination. As I said, this is VERY unlikely to occur, and you’re much more likely to get a blood clot sitting still on an airplane trip.

We covered more about the various benefits of CBD, such as help for pain, anxiety, depression, and inflammtion. We also talked about natural help for asthma, and will discuss this and exercise induced asthma next week too!