Bicycle Talk Episode 246: May 3rd, 2021: Ron’s Rant. SUV and Pickup Purchases Soar — But Who’s Buying?. On a positive side:May is Bike Month. So, is Covid good for business? Ron talks about the 1st quarter numbers. Impressive.The Maintenance Minute:Let’s talk blinkie’s! Are they safe? Are they dangerous? Content: More Truck talk. Vincenzo Nibali says riders should switch off bike computers . mamma mia!. The 104th edition of the Giro will run from May 8 to 30, Giro d’Italia 2021: The Essential race preview. The Big BRAIN Ten: The biggest bike retailers in the US. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.