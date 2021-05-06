ASTHMA, COVID-19, MASKS, CINCO DE MAYO, CDC, GARLIC, FISH OIL, VITAMIN C, KHELLA, GRINDELIA, ELECAMPANE, GOLDENROD

Today I did a short history of Cinco de Mayo, which is NOT Mexican Independence Day, but a celebration of the triumph of the Mexicans over the French at the Battle of Puebla. Still a good excuse to celebrate our Mexican-American friends, and eat tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, and raise a Margarita!

I reviewed the new CDC recommendations about the safety of various activities with or without a mask and whether or not you’re vaccinated. The bottom line is, if you have to get near anyone for whom you don’t know their vaccination status, wear a mask. The pandemic is not over yet.

I talked some more about asthma as I didn’t get to all my information last week. Next week: specifics on exercise-induced asthma!