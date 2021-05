Interested in learning more about WHUS? Well you’ve come to the right place. Created by the Spring 2021 WHUS Zine Committee, the “WHUS Info Book” covers everything you need to know about WHUS including broadcast training, committees, concerts and employment opportunities. This mix of original drawings, collages and photos gives you a sneak peak of what life at WHUS is really like (spoiler: it’s the best club on campus).