This week, we had a question about potassium sorbate effecting gut flora, and it was a great question because additives and preservatives CAN affect gut flora. Cutting out processed food can help your digestion!

We went on to talk about food tracking, how services like MyFitnessPal, LoseIt, and Fooducate can all help with weight loss. We compared WW and Noom as weight loss strategies, and were reminded by a woman listener that hormones are important too and Metabolic Renewal worked for her.

We talked about a general period for exercise that can be helpful for most people. Then we discussed tabatas, what they are and how they can help your fitness.