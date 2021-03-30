Bicycle Talk Episode 242: March 29th 2021: Ron’s Rant. First “Get off the F…..ing Road” of the year! Paris-Roubaix called off due to COVID-19 situation in northern France

On a positive side: Peep frogs and Red wing blackbirds. The steel bicycle and the sounds of silence. The Maintenance Minute: Noisy bike? Might just be carbon fiber. Content: More talk and interaction with listeners about Carb fiber vs Aluminum vs Steel. China is kicking our butts in infrastructure change towards bicycles. China also offering more to the world in ride share bicycles. NEW DETAILS EMERGE: Police Declined To Cite Drivers in Shawn Bradley Crash. What were they thinking? Perilous Passing On The Right Events calendar, the classics are back! Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.