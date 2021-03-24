Today we welcomed in Spring and encouraged people to enjoy it.

It’s still Women’s History Month, so today we honored a former teacher and researcher in naturopathic medicine, Anna MacIntosh, Ph.D., N.D. There is a research scholarship named for her. She managed to make physiology, nutrition, and biochemistry interesting and fun!

I also honored Mayim Bialik. Ph.D., who has a great podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, in which she discussed mental health and some neuroscience, which is her background.

The main topic of the day: getting better sleep during the pandemic! Stressors of all kinds are high right now, and that leads to issues that affect sleep. We talk about some healthy habits that can help you to sleep better despite the pandemic.