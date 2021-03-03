Today we talked about what it’s good for you to eat your fruits and vegetables. You’d think it would be obvious, but a lot of Americans still aren’t that great at it. We talked about ways to prepare your vegetables, such as soups, stews, stirfries, salads. We also discussed all the nutritional benefits.

We also started the conversation about why PROTEIN is good for you. It turns out produce is so important that it took a long time to discuss! So we’ll discuss protein more next week.