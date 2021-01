Radio Naturopath Episode 288: Why Ron and I Got the COVID-19 Vaccine; Why the Mediterranean Diet Is Good For You

Ron and I got the COVID-19 vaccine! We talk about why we made the decision to do it, what we experienced, and some ways to help mitigate side effects.

We got a great question about the benefits of the Mediterranean diet so we talked about that! You can’t go wrong eating vegetables and fruit, a little cheese, olive oil, fish at least 2x/week, nuts, seeds and beans, and a few glasses of wine per week. Like Ron and me! It’s also a good idea not to eat too much starch and sugar.