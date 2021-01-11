Bicycle Talk Episode 231: January 11th 2021: Ron’s Rant. On a positive side: Update: 105 Year old Cyclist breaks the hour record for his age. Wow. Fran’s condition . How’s she doing? The Maintenance Minute: It’s the new year. Time to tape your bars! Content: OPED Active Transportation Is an Easy Win. Ron discusses a nice OP-ED by John Hall. UCI World cup Cyclo-cross and Woot Van Aert wins Belgian Championship again. Fran and Ron talk Tour de Swift. Fran chimes in. Ron discusses upcoming presentation of Motherload. MOTHERLOAD is a crowdsourced documentary exploring our cultural shift toward isolation and disconnection, how this may affect our future, and whether the cargo bike could be an antidote. Events calendar and final thoughts.
Leave a Reply