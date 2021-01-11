Bicycle Talk Episode 231: January 11th 2021: Ron’s Rant. On a positive side: Update: 105 Year old Cyclist breaks the hour record for his age. Wow. Fran’s condition . How’s she doing? The Maintenance Minute: It’s the new year. Time to tape your bars! Content: OPED Active Transportation Is an Easy Win. Ron discusses a nice OP-ED by John Hall. UCI World cup Cyclo-cross and Woot Van Aert wins Belgian Championship again. Fran and Ron talk Tour de Swift. Fran chimes in. Ron discusses upcoming presentation of Motherload. MOTHERLOAD is a crowdsourced documentary exploring our cultural shift toward isolation and disconnection, how this may affect our future, and whether the cargo bike could be an antidote. Events calendar and final thoughts.