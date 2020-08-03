Today I talked about an actual study that shows that COVID-19 replicates very well in the nose and it’s an important vector of spread. It also spreads to the lungs not by migration, but by nasal secretions actually being aspirated into the lungs. I make the case that nasal cleansing is a very good idea, because even if you have the virus, you may kill some of it and clear some of it out. It’s very important to GARGLE immediately after nasal cleansing to catch secretions that wind up in the back of the thoat.

I also continued with the discussion on menopause from last week, and talked about the issues with using natural hormone therapy. I also talked about diet, exercise, rest, supplements for anxiety, and homeopathy.