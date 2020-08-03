Bicycle Talk Episode 208: July 27th 2020. Ron’s Rant: Fence around the federal building in Portland OR blocks popular bike lane during protests? Ron gets run off the trail by a bunch of stupid tight packed bike riders going to fast for the trail. Positive side: Shout outs to Bike Walk Bolton, the Steeplechase Bike Tour, and CCAP. Maintenance Minute: Creaks are not just for carbon bikes. Content: Nips review. Amazing. Goodales Bicycle up for grabs and Trek responds. Black Lives Matter movement puts Black-owned police bike brand in ‘awkward position’ Bike boom goes electric. Coronavirus leads to demand boom for Taiwan bicycle manufacturers. Two wheels good: India falls back in love with bikes after Covid-19. Get over yourselves and the rest will follow. Events: