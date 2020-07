It’s like Ground Hog Week! This week, I quoted Richard Redfield, the director of the CDC, who said that if we all wore masks, we could get a handle on this virus in about 2 months. I keep repeating it, but it’s important. I went on to remind people that it’s hot and they need to hydrate. Then, as requested by a listener, I started on my latest information about helping with menopause symptoms. There’s so much to discuss that I’m going to continue next week!