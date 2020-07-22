Bicycle Talk Episode 207: July 20th 2020. Ron’s Rant:

The great experiment moves forward. 2020 Tour de France is on. Are we ready? Is it time? On a positive side: The Tour de France united. What this year’s tour is doing to put more kids on bikes. Also: Check out the facebook page for the coolest SUV alternative from Cargo Bikes United. That is just the coolest thing I have seen yet. Very strong Supermom! Maintenance Minute: One more time on the annoying creak. Listener adds in advice. Content: Bicycle racing returns. Are we ready? What cycling federations and promoters are doing about safety. Concerns from all. Opening preview of the Tour de France to be held in late August / Early September. Events and finishing points.