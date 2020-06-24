Radio Naturopath Episode 261: Avoid Large Gatherings; Hydrate in the Heat; Why Fruit is Good For You, Especially Strawberries and Watermelon

I talked about the folly of the Trump organization having a large gathering where they didn’t push mask-wearing, and that this could potentially become a super-spreader event. I continue to encourage people to wear masks in public; more and more studies are showing they really do stop the spread, and that if 90+% of people wore them the virus would die out.

Since we’re in our first heat wave of 2020 I encouraged everyone to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! A short bit on the benefits of water vs. sugar and electrolytes. Then I talked about the health benefits of fruit in general, and specifically strawberries and watermelon.