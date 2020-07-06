Radio Naturopath Episode 262: COVID-19: Relative Risk of Activities, Tri-State Travel Advisories, Eat Your Berries, Flowers are Good For You, and IS Breakfast Good For You?

This week, I talked about relative risk of various activities during the pandemic, indoor dining with guests vs. outdoor barbecues, various shopping experiences, and the like. I discussed the travel advisory for states with high rates of infection when traveling to Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Four of my most beloved people are in three of the states: AZ, FL, and NC!

Then I went back to touting the benefits of more different fruits. Eat your berries and cherries! I talked about why it’s good to have flowers in your home. Plus, should you eat breakfast?