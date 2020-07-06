Bicycle Talk Episode 204: June 29th 2020. Ron’s Rant: Please be patient with your LBS! People, relax On a positive side: Domestic manufacturers feed the boom. Mechanics association raises funds for UBI scholarships for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.Apple to Add Bicycling Directions in Latest Maps Update.And a shout out to Joel LaChance for the morning weather report (New Haven) on FaceTime Live! Content: Comments from listeners on last week’s group ride discussion. What does it mean to “ride safe”. Podium kisses out, email podium hosts in. Tour de France 2020? Advocates launch Women’s Cycling Day in October. Conversation inspired by Joel LaChance, listener and old friend about bicycle education. Events and Finishing points.