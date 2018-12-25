HOT COCOA. It can be good for you, and I think it can be even better with matcha in it! Rock those antioxidants! Or do cocoa chai, with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and cayenne. Way to warm you up on a cold day. Don’t forget the marshmallows! Also, REST is the most important part of weight loss! If your cortisol is too high, you’ll store fat. So nap, meditate, breathe, walk in nature! The first rule of weight loss? Don’t talk about weight loss. Talk about all the other good things that you can do for your health that can incidentally get you there. Plus JICAMA is good for you! It’s crunchy, low calorie, and has lots of fiber. Great healthy alternative to crackers!