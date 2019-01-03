EXERCISE, TIME-CRUNCHED, EATING, WEIGHT GAIN, WEIGHT LOSS, PARKINSON’S, DOPAMINE, SUBSTANTIA NIGRA, CAUDATE NUCLEUS, NIGROSTRIATAL, L-DOPA, CARBIDOPA, PHOSPHATIDYL CHOLINE, LIPOIC ACID, CURCUMIN, FISH OIL, ESSENTIAL FATTY

You’ve got ALL those holiday goodies, now what? Some advice on taking it slow and eating in moderation! We had a call-in about natural help for Parkinson’s, so we talked about antioxidants for the brain, exercise, and heavy metal toxicity. Plus, some tips for exercise for the time-crunched and uninspired, which we will continue next year!