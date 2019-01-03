Play

EXERCISETIME-CRUNCHEDEATINGWEIGHT GAINWEIGHT LOSSPARKINSON’SDOPAMINESUBSTANTIA NIGRACAUDATE NUCLEUSNIGROSTRIATALL-DOPACARBIDOPAPHOSPHATIDYL CHOLINELIPOIC ACIDCURCUMINFISH OILESSENTIAL FATTY

You’ve got ALL those holiday goodies, now what? Some advice on taking it slow and eating in moderation! We had a call-in about natural help for Parkinson’s, so we talked about antioxidants for the brain, exercise, and heavy metal toxicity. Plus, some tips for exercise for the time-crunched and uninspired, which we will continue next year!

