HHE #66: Meek Mill, Earl Sweatshirt, 2018 Top 25 Kyle French January 9, 2019 Album Review, Albums You Might Hear This Week, Featured, Music, Music Announcements, Podcasts, Songs You Might Hear This Week, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Hip Hop Enthusiast Episode #66: To wrap up 2018 we talk Championships by Meek Mill and Some Rap Songs by Earl Sweatshirt, I drop my top 25 hip hop albums of 2018, and we look forward to exciting rumored releases in 2019! (Recorded Jan. 3)
