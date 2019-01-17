FRAN STORCH, RON MANIZZA, LAURA CHARTRAND, TINA SHIRSHAC, PHOEBE GODFREY, CLICK, WILLIMANTIC, COMMUNITY, KITCHEN, LOCAL BUSINESS, NUTRITION, FOOD, EDUCATION, CLASSES, COMMUNITY KITCHEN, COOKING, RECIPES

Today we had Laura Chartrand, the education coordinator at CLiCK, the Community Licensed Cooperative Kitchen in Willimantic, CT. We talked about the mission of CLiCK, the various classes they have, their garden, and the local businesses they support. We’re on a mission to get people eating and living healthfully everywhere!