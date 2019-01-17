Play

FRAN STORCHRON MANIZZALAURA CHARTRANDTINA SHIRSHACPHOEBE GODFREYCLICKWILLIMANTICCOMMUNITYKITCHENLOCAL BUSINESSNUTRITIONFOODEDUCATIONCLASSESCOMMUNITY KITCHENCOOKINGRECIPES

Today we had Laura Chartrand, the education coordinator at CLiCK, the Community Licensed Cooperative Kitchen in Willimantic, CT. We talked about the mission of CLiCK, the various classes they have, their garden, and the local businesses they support. We’re on a mission to get people eating and living healthfully everywhere!

