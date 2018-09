It was REALLY HOT, so I gave good counsel on what to look for in terms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It’s OK to get out of the heat! Also, drink a lot, maybe with a little salt and sugar to port the fluid into your system. This led to a discussion on the healthy use of salt. It’s OK! Plus, boxers vs. briefs for male fertility, exercise improves your mental health, and the health benefits of the great over-the-counter hormone, DHEA!