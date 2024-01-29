Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 425: Israel/Palestine, Hanukkah, More LymeBytes Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked about my perspective on the Israel/Palestinian conflict, mostly about how our Jewish, Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian friends are struggling right now. The majority of people just want PEACE, and for there to be a solution that stops all the killing and hate. We need NOT to enact anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim/Arab/Palestinian sentiment in this country. We are struggling right now! Then I talked about Hanukkah, the joyous celebration, and why we eat latkes and other oily things. I guess stirfry counts! I finished with reviewing the last bit of information I gleaned at the LymeBytes conference. Conferences are so great; you get so much information but it takes a while to process it all!