This week, I talked about Thanksgiving stuff. This episode is intended to be a companion to shopping, traveling, cooking, and otherwise preparing for Thanksgiving 2023. I talked about the tradition of the Turkey Trot, and specifically the Manchester Road Race, where I will be debuting my Scarlet Witch costume! Gotta get my nails done! I also talked about all the Thanksgiving foods and why they’re good for you. A lot of traditional Thanksgiving foods are really healthy! Lots of beta carotene, other carotenoids, anthocyanins and other antioxidants, protein, fiber, and don’t have to be terribly high in calories. And they taste good, too!