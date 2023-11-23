On Saturday, 11-11-23 I went down to Mystic for the LymeBytes conference. This week, I give an update of some of the things I learned. This week I focused on treating mold intolerance along with tick borne illness. Mold can make it so that the patient doesn’t feel like they’re getting well, has a lot more fatigue, brain fog, and joint pain than if mold is not so much of a factor. We talked about ways to manage mold: from releasing it from your home, to making the body less hospitable for it, to using antimicrobials to kill it (like oregano, berberines, silver nanoparticles) to using binders to reduce symptoms while it’s coming out. It’s VERY involved!