This week, I talked about a study that came out suggesting that people with long COVID may have viral remnants, or even actual virus, in their guts, and this is preventing them from making adequate serotonin. Inadequate serotonin leads to mood disorders, poor digestion, pain, migraines, and all sorts of other issues! i suggested some naturopathic fixes for this.

Then we started on weight loss topics. beginning with the nature and effects of weight loss surgery. I’d rather people didn’t do it but sometimes it can be a good choice!