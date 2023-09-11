This week, I updated once again on my health. My orthopedics are much better, and my nervous system is better since I started treating for…LYME DISEASE. We reviewed what I”m taking, and will review more about Lyme herbs in the coming weeks.

Today we talked about things to calm you down. Why meditation is good for you, and also yin yoga, and yoga nidra. And NO, you DON’T need to spend an hour a day doing them. It’s better to spend 10 minutes most days doing any practice of stillness than going somewhere to spend an hour at it only occasionally!