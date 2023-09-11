Bicycle Talk Episode 361: September 6th, 2023: Ron’s Rant: . Group ride etiquette ands responsibilities. Ron rants on his fellow cyclists. New NHTSA report. Trucks are killing Pedestrians and Cyclists. On a positive side: An American In Red: Can Sepp Kuss Win the Vuelta? Comment from a rider over 70. And later in the show as time permits, Minneapolis. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Carbon creak continues. The Tap test. Content: Ron reflects on the past weekend’s “incident” 14 Cycling Group Ride Etiquette Tips: How to Avoid Being “That Rider” And tips from USA Cycling about group riding. NHTSA report. And lots of talk about the Vuelta and Durango’s own Sepp Kuss. An American kid makes it big in bicycle racing. Tomorrows Time Trial followed by 2 flat stages and then back to the mountains on Friday and Saturday with a hilly 158 kilometers on Sunday. How Minneapolis Became a Top U.S. Bike City. Events and Finishing Points.