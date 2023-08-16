This week we updated about my injuries, the bulging disc, femoral nerve impingement, and sprain/strained knee. It’s TIRING. But, onward with rest, PT, walking, swimming, craniosacral therapy, and supplements. I’m going to start Green Lipped Mussel! Anti-inflammatory and helps to rebuild joints! We also updated about COVID-19; at the moment, cases are pretty low in Connecticut but I have some patients who have been exposed or are catching it. I’m seeing some folks wearing masks in public places, I reminded us all about cleaning our noses and throats, good nutrition, rest, exercise, and a few supplements. Then we talked all about anti-inflammatory foods, like berries, cherries, oily fish, and broccoli!