Bicycle Talk Episode 357:  August 9th,  2023:   Ron’s Rant: . Protesters target ‘polluting sponsors’ in halting World Championships road race

And on a sad note: Magnus White:    On a positive side:  Saul Nesselroth Shout out. Happy 96th Birthday! And yes he rode his bike to the party!   The SteepleChase bike tour.  World Cycling Championships.    Mechanical minute and cycling tips:    Let’s talk about quick links.  Tips & Tools for Chain “Quick Links”  Content:  The passing of one of the original bicycle advocates, Paul Reubens, AKA Pee Wee Herman.  Pee-wee Herman’s awesome red retro beach cruiser bike sells on e-bay for 36,000!  A comment from a listener about who got the yellow jerseys that lance Armstrong had taken away. Let’s start with the Worlds:   Glasgow and across Scotland, 3-13 August 2023.   4demonstrators glue and chain themselves to the road at  the Men’s worlds. UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Mathieu van der Poel wins men’s elite road race.   Bicycle Industry News. Shimano down 18%.  Supply side up, purchases down. Industry asks CPSC for mandatory battery regulations  CPSC holds lithium-ion battery safety forum.  E-bike batteries in the news. Events and Finishing Points. 

