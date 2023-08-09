Bicycle Talk Episode 357: August 9th, 2023: Ron’s Rant: . Protesters target ‘polluting sponsors’ in halting World Championships road race

And on a sad note: Magnus White: On a positive side: Saul Nesselroth Shout out. Happy 96th Birthday! And yes he rode his bike to the party! The SteepleChase bike tour. World Cycling Championships. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Let’s talk about quick links. Tips & Tools for Chain “Quick Links” Content: The passing of one of the original bicycle advocates, Paul Reubens, AKA Pee Wee Herman. Pee-wee Herman’s awesome red retro beach cruiser bike sells on e-bay for 36,000! A comment from a listener about who got the yellow jerseys that lance Armstrong had taken away. Let’s start with the Worlds: Glasgow and across Scotland, 3-13 August 2023. 4demonstrators glue and chain themselves to the road at the Men’s worlds. UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Mathieu van der Poel wins men’s elite road race. Bicycle Industry News. Shimano down 18%. Supply side up, purchases down. Industry asks CPSC for mandatory battery regulations CPSC holds lithium-ion battery safety forum. E-bike batteries in the news. Events and Finishing Points.