Bicycle Talk Episode 358: August 16th, 2023: Ron’s Rant: .Ah the creak of the carbon frame. And in the Vulnerable user department? On a positive side: The SteepleChase bike tour is heading our way! Only a few days to go. Saturday August 19th. With back to school rapidly approaching, how about about being a “bicycle bus driver” . Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ah the creak, Press fit bottom brackets in carbon frame. The solution. Content: Results – UCI Road World Championships 2023 – Women’s Elite Road Race

. More worlds Results. US rider cashes in on two rainbow jerseys. Ron talks all about the upcoming SteepleChase Bicycle Tour and walk. Events and Finishing Points.