Bicycle Talk Episode 358:  August 16th,  2023:   Ron’s Rant: .Ah the creak of the carbon frame.  And in the Vulnerable user department?   On a positive side:  The SteepleChase bike tour is heading our way! Only a few  days to go. Saturday August 19th.  With back to school rapidly approaching, how about about being a “bicycle bus driver” .  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  Ah the creak,  Press fit bottom brackets in carbon frame. The solution.  Content: Results – UCI Road World Championships 2023 – Women’s Elite Road Race

. More worlds Results. US rider cashes in on two rainbow jerseys. Ron talks all about the upcoming SteepleChase Bicycle Tour and walk.  Events and Finishing Points. 

