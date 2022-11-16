This week we talked about SUGAR, because the eating season has started! Mmmm, Halloween candy. And now Thanksgiving is upon us and it’s officially the holiday season. Sirius XM already has its holiday channels playing! So, we talked about the pros and cons of sugar. I’ve come to the conclusion that if you deprive people completely of sweets, they will crave them and want to eat more. Even people on ketogenic diets have chocolatey goodies with sugar alcohols in them! However, if you eat too much sugar, it can lead to various illnesses, ranging from fatigue and mood disorders, to acne, to heart disease and cancer! So, of course, moderation is key.