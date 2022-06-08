So we started off talking about Convoy Day. And then moved on to something people might REALLY be interested in, more natural skin care! I think the hands, and legs, and feet, and arms down winner is shea butter. It’s anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, moisturizing, imparts moisture without making you greasy, helps with normal cell differentiation, and contains Vitamins A, E, and folic acid. What CAN’T it do? I talk about a lot of other items but I think shea butter is the all-around winner! Listen for lots more. Next week we’ll talk about a few things that are BAD for your skin, and how to eat to promote healthy skin. And then we’ll move on to bursitis!

