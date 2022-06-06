Bicycle Talk Episode 298: June 6th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: How close is too close when you are passing a cyclist? Is this a game? I think not. On a positive side: It’s Farm to Fork Fondo Season! Ron reflects on the 2022 Farm to Fork Fondo fro last weekend. Fran shares her thoughts on the local Tour de Mansfield. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Hey, get that bike checked out before going to your big event. Content: Ron says it again. Side note of general importance and concern: Have you seen the price of gas? Wow! Ride your bike. Do you hear me now! Price of gas rises another 25 cents in just a weeks time. Positive Side Highlights The 2022 Farm to Fork Fondo season. Ron gives brief reflections Biggest takeaway Kids riding with their parents and Pelton Employee talks about her road riding experience. Ron talks about the family experience at events. And from FTF participant to event staff servicing bicycles to category 4 wren’s racer. How the FTF changed one woman’s life. Do people drive less when gas costs more? How much gas do you save by biking? Ron talks Bicycling vs walking vs driving a car and costs and calories. Study: Cycling is 10x More Important Than Electric Cars For Reaching Net Zero. The racing scene: Women’s World Tour Tour of Britain 2022. What’s next! 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné. More local events this week. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.