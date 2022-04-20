This Wednesday is 4/20/22, so I thought it only fitting to talk about the latest on cannabis! I talked about the history of the use of 4/20. I also talked about the many health benefits of CBD, THC, and CBD’s parent compound, CBG. They all can be helpful for things like anxiety, depression, seizures, pain, insomnia, cancer treatment, high blood pressure, and more! I talked about some health caveats and drug interaction issues. I also talked about the status of legalization in Connecticut.