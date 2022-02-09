This week I talked about whether it’s a good idea to deliberately try to contract the Omicron COVID-19 variant. My conclusion, in short, is NO. Czech folk singer Hana Horka, who was unvaccinated, died after contracting the Omicron variant while her husband and son were sick. The bottom line is, you just never know how you’ll fare with any variant of COVID-19, whether you’re vaccinated or not. Chances are you’ll do fine but there is the chance that you won’t. You could also infect someone else, and unnecessarily take up space in the hospital. If you’re vaccinated, eating healthfully, getting good rest and exercise, and wearing masks when appropriate, you’re likely to catch a milder case due to lower viral loads. Be patient; summer is coming and we can all go outdoors again!

COVID-19, and life, make many people anxious, so I thought it was a good time to review anxiety and how to help it naturally and with lifestyle. It’s genetic, situational, and lifestyle-mediated. There’s help for it!