This episode of d’Archive was recorded in the Fall of 2019 and features a conversation with Victoria Johnson, a human rights intern at the Archives & Special Collections and former UConn Library student employee. Victoria explored the Calabretta Collection of 1960s memorabilia, concentrating on the audio material related to the G.I. anti-war protest movement and the music they produced around their unique experience during the War in Vietnam.

Calabretta Collection of 1960s Memorabilia

