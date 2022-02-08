This episode of d’Archive was recorded in the Fall of 2019 and features a conversation with Victoria Johnson, a human rights intern at the Archives & Special Collections and former UConn Library student employee. Victoria explored the Calabretta Collection of 1960s memorabilia, concentrating on the audio material related to the G.I. anti-war protest movement and the music they produced around their unique experience during the War in Vietnam.

Featured Collections

Calabretta Collection of 1960s Memorabilia

Logo by Melica Stinnett

No More Stories

About The Author

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.