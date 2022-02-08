Bicycle Talk Episode 281: February 7th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Women’s College Basketball, I know it’s not bikes but Tennessee ladies please? Egan Bernal and TT bikes. On a positive side: The war on cars podcast. Bicycle parking ideas in addition to our infrastructure rebuild. The Maintenance Minute: I have nothing this week. Suggestions from my mechanic friends? Content:. The E-Bike workout effect conversation continues. Studies show something is often far better than nothing or inconsistent behavior. Ron talks about parking ideas and suggestions for your community. The TT bike challenge. Egan Bernal update. Riders that have had catastrophic crashes end their careers. Postponing the discussion of Specialized until next episode. Local events, Women’s racing clinics, and finishing points.