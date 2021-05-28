We talked about Ron’s experience of chest discomfort and shortness of breath during exertion, and how that led us to have him go to first his primary care physician, then the walk-in, and then finally consult with cardiology. It turns out this healthy fit guy had cardiovascular disease! It was pretty severe, and he had no idea because he had no marked symptoms until his arteries were over 90% blocked. So, here’s the saga of his surgery, his aftereffects, his recuperation and treatment! Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.