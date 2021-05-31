Bicycle Talk Episode 247: May 24th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. A bump in the road. Away for 2 weeks for good reason. Special show talking about Ron’s Cardiac adventure. On a positive side: May is still Bike Month. I’m alive!A big thank you: Surgical Team Dr. Jonathan A. Hammond Jr, MD And especially APRN Dorota Pawlak, a special person in so many ways. Not to mention all of the nursing staff in the cardiac unit at Uconn Health in Farmington CT. The Maintenance Minute: Content: Ron talks about more than bicycles and about an eye opening event. Quadruple Bypass 1. Ron’s general History on the bike. Family History

This could never happen to me, how I tried to beat the odds DO NOT ignore the signs, ever. Cycling after quadruple bypass, to be continued. Collateral artery heart development in Athletes. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.