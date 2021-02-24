This week, I talked about what it feels like to get the COVID-19 vaccine, what you experience afterward, and if it’s worth it. The short answer is YES! If the research bears out and this vaccine is safe and effective, it’s our way out of this pandemic.

We also discussed how the flu season didn’t happen. Many factors: kids not in school, everyone masking and distancing, people doing a lot less indoor gathering.

And, do you really need to do a liver cleanse? The answer is maybe. The scientific side says there’s no basis for it. The natural medicine side says of course you do, based on who you talk to. I say it depends. If you eat healthfully, get exercise, watch your sugar, carbs and processed foods, and alcohol, your liver will function a lot more efficiently!