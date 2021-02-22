Bicycle Talk Episode 237: February 22nd 2021: Ron’s Rant. Why are we expanding highways? Part 2! Why not expand the alternative transportation infrastructure? Part 2! On a positive side: 2021 Steeplechase Bike Tour. Seattle cargo picking initiative fights hunger with pedal power. Biden Throws Trump Under the Bus and Supports Transit Funding. The Maintenance Minute: How’s that winter bike project? Is your outdoor bike ready for the good weather? Have you stopped by your local bike shop recently? Content: Mount Etna erupts! Ron dives deeper into the discussion of transportation and why we do not need more and bigger roads. Ron talks about and share a link to “The Congestion Con”. A quick shout out to QBP’s CEO, Tauer. Events calendar, the classics are back! and final thoughts.