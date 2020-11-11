This week I talked about the CDC’s statement on how COVID-19 is spread, basically being exposed to aerosols, worse if unmasked, within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Droplets are easier to avoid, and fomite spread, although possible, is not as significant. I also talked about the discussion around taking elderberry for COVID-19, and the advice is mostly favorable.

It’s 11:11! Some people feel like there is a spiritual significance to this.

The main topic today was dysfunctional uterine bleeding. I’m seeing it more in my practice, so I thought I’d discuss it more. Of course, help for it is multifactorial, and involves diet and lifestyle change, exercise, and nutrition and homeopathy.