Bicycle Talk Episode 222: November 9th 2020: Ron’s Rant. Â Detection devices for upcoming vehicles. Why is Garmin all alone here? On a positive side: Shout out to Bike Walk Bolton and the cleanup on the Hop River Trail. Update from airline trail north. The Maintenance Minute: The winter bike and why. Content: Ron finishes last weeks conversation about bicycle reps. The Vuelta and the excitement of Bicycle Racing in 2020. Big shout out to Chris Froome. 6 Key stages that the Vuelta was won. Ron Talks about the legend, Eddy Merckx. Also the 5 worst cycling inventions. Did you own any of them? Events calendar and final thoughts.