This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 6, 2020.

For the news, we covered election day, the Trump Administration’s lawsuits filed over ballot counts across the country, University of Connecticut students exercising their right to vote in Mansfield, CT, the quarantine of a UConn Stamford dorm building, one student’s plea for donations toward her father’s funeral and the latest travel restrictions implemented by Governor Ned Lamont.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Celina Daigle and covers the First Year Pen Pal Initiative devised by UConn First Year Programs, UConn Learning Communities and Undergraduate Student Government .

First-semester freshman Tomaso Scotti came on the show to talk about hosting the new Learning Community podcast, “My First Year Story.”

This episode was produced by Kate Ariano and hosted by Olivia Hickey.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.