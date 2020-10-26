This week, Ron really wanted to know if he should get a flu shot, since Medicare and the media are marketing to him that he’s high risk and should absolutely get one. I discuss the pros and cons of getting one, and remind everyone that a flu shot is NOT a pass, you still have to take care of your immunity and follow COVID-19 and other hygiene and nutrition precautions! I talk about some supplements to take for possible flu prevention.

I also talked about that feeling that a lot of people have during the pandemic, ACEDIA. There was a great article posted by Jonathan Zecher. It’s a kind of spiritual ennui, a deep directionlessness and angst. GREAT.