This week I talked about dexamethasone, the drug that may well be affecting the president’s behavior. I explained what steroid are, the different types, and how they affect the body. I also talked about potential harm of this drugs.
Today is October 12, the second Monday in October. It’s Canadian Thanksgiving! I talked about that and its origins, and about celebrating it in Canada when I was there.
I also talked about some ways to stay healthy in the autumn. Food, exercise, rest , hygiene!
