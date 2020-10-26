Radio Naturopath Episode 276: Dexamethasone and the President; How to Stay Healthy in the Autumn; Happy Canadian Thanksgiving!

Radio Naturopath Episode 276: Dexamethasone and the President; How to Stay Healthy in the Autumn; Happy Canadian Thanksgiving!

This week I talked about dexamethasone, the drug that may well be affecting the president’s behavior. I explained what steroid are, the different types, and how they affect the body. I also talked about potential harm of this drugs.

Today is October 12, the second Monday in October. It’s Canadian Thanksgiving! I talked about that and its origins, and about celebrating it in Canada when I was there.

I also talked about some ways to stay healthy in the autumn. Food, exercise, rest , hygiene!