This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 23, 2020.

For the news, we covered a meet and greet for students with UConn’s new Vice Provost Michael Bradford, UConn Health’s recent grant for $50,000 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the relocation of well known food truck, Lizzie’s Curbside.

There was no featured news package this week.

Candidates for the House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District of CT seat Democrat Joe Courtney and Republican Justin Anderson talked about their campaign platforms, their role models in life and whether or not hot chocolate is better than apple cider.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music. MWIC and Admiral Bob are the creators of the background tracks for this episode.